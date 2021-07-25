Rigging allegations: Qureshi asks opposition not to cross limits on Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD: Strongly reacting to the allegations of rigging in Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) polls, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday said that the opposition may criticise the government but this critique must not cross limits.

“Look, the opposition is contesting elections in Kashmir and it is its job is to criticise the government and it must do so. But there are limits and the opposition must not cross these limits as this may harm our position on Kashmir,” Qureshi told media on Sunday.

He warned the opposition that Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir dispute has not changed.

“It is unfortunate that we are willing to sacrifice Pakistan’s interests to degrade the government in electoral politics,” he said and added that such sensitive issues may be taken up at the parliamentary forum.

“The forum of the parliament is very important but unfortunately we get involved in scoring political points in this forum. Despite differences between the country’s political parties, the Kashmir issue must be above politics,” he added.

He said that there is harmony on Kashmir dispute and it should remain so.

“We have had the same position on Kashmir. Our Parliament has presented unanimous resolutions in this regard,” he added.

Foreign Minister Qureshi said that he has been inviting the leaders of political parties of the country to visit the Foreign Office for briefing on Kashmir issue. He said he has presented his position on Kashmir and Afghanistan in the meeting of Parliamentary Committee on National Defence.

He said that a special meeting was also convened in which the leaders of all the parliamentary parties were present where the ISI DG briefed them in detail about our efforts to take the nation on the issue of Afghanistan and Kashmir.

“This tradition will continue. We have to move forward wisely on this issue. There is a temporary political ferment during the elections and they may also say harsh words. We should try to avoid it and support our candidate. Every political party has a right, but personal attacks and things that could weaken Pakistan’s position on Kashmir should be avoided,” he asserted.

The foreign minister said that the forum of Parliament is very important but unfortunately the politicians get involved in scoring political points at the forum.

“The discussion goes beyond the topic and to the personalities. The opponents of Pakistan take advantage of it. Be sure to discuss the Kashmir issue, but also tell us the solution. What options do we have in the current situation? If we talk about a solution, Better yet, there is no point in calling each other traitors,” he concluded.