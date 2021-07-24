India sponsors anti-Pakistan terror outfits in Afghanistan: Moeed

National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf has said that there can be no forward movement unless India takes concrete steps to reverse the situation on the ground in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and stops sponsorship of terrorism against Pakistan.

During an interview with prominent Indian journalist Karan Thapar aired on The Wire on Saturday, the national security adviser said that the government and people of Pakistan will remain committed to the Kashmir cause till the Kashmiris are granted their right to self-determination under the UNSC resolutions.

Elaborating the offer from India to hold talks, Moeed Yusuf said that Pakistan has clearly communicated to India that it must halt demographic change in IIOJK, ensure the protection of Kashmiri identity and give Kashmiris their rights before any dialogue or talks can take place.

The national security adviser also provided details of Indian sponsorship of terrorism against Pakistan. He said that Pakistan had provided a detailed dossier with evidence on Indian involvement in terrorism inside Pakistan.

The NSA said the BJP-led government in India is working on a fascist agenda. “Pakistan has always wished for peace, but the Hindutva ideology always becomes a hurdle in achieving it.”

Yusuf reminded the journalist that Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had admitted that New Delhi had used the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) for political gains.

India’s Jaishankar had last week admitted that Pakistan is on the grey list of the FATF because of the “efforts of Narendra Modi’s government”. According to a report published by The Print, India’s external affairs minister credited the Modi-led government for its “efforts” to ensure that FATF kept Pakistan on the grey list.

He said that Indian intelligence agencies are deliberately targeting China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Chinese interests in Pakistan through their terrorist proxies.

The national security adviser said that Pakistan is committed to working with all regional countries that want peace and stability in Afghanistan. However, spoilers must desist from their negative actions. He also categorically said that India has turned Afghanistan into a terrorism hub by sponsoring anti-Pakistan terrorist groups which is unacceptable for Pakistan. He said Pakistan is seeking a political solution to settle the differences in the war-torn country.

At the end of the interview, Yusuf expressed his sadness over the coronavirus situation in India and invited Thapar to Pakistan.