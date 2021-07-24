PML-N, PPP reject PM’s Kashmir referendum proposal

LAHORE: Both major opposition parties, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), have rejected Prime Minister Imran Khan’s proposal of holding a referendum in Kashmir, after the UN plebiscite, to decide whether the Kashmiris want to live with Pakistan or as an independent nation.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif, in a statement on Saturday, slammed the prime minister, saying Imran Khan Niazi is deviating from Pakistan’s historical and constitutional position by proposing a referendum.

“The entire nation rejects anything other than Pakistan’s historic position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and the UN Security Council resolutions,” Shehbaz said in a hard-hitting response to PM Khan’s statement given during AJK rallies.

Shehbaz said that Imran Khan’s statement has proved the concerns that have already come before the nation with the Indian measures of August 5, 2019. “The Jammu and Kashmir dispute will be decided according to a transparent and independent plebiscite held under the auspices of the United Nations and this is the position of the people of Pakistan and Kashmir.”

The opposition leader said that imposing a solution on Kashmiris without their consent and consultation is tantamount to helping India and betraying the Kashmir cause.

Later, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday also rejected Prime Minister Imran Khan’s proposal to hold a referendum in Kashmir to decide whether the Kashmiris wanted to live with Pakistan or as an independent nation.

The PPP chairman, speaking to the media in Karachi, said PM Imran Khan “always manages to say the wrong thing about Kashmir”.

“He (Imran Khan) considers the people of Kashmir fools and traitors. From the beginning, PPP has always maintained that the Kashmiri people should decide their fate,” he said.

Speaking about the July 25 AJK Legislative Assembly election, the PPP chairman said if a fair election is held, then his party would emerge victorious. “The jiyalas fought against rigging before and are ready to do it again.”

While addressing an election rally in Tarar Khal on Friday, the prime minister had promised the people of Kashmir that his government will hold a referendum in which they could choose to join Pakistan or become an independent state, after Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control support Pakistan in a UN-organised plebiscite.

“… What I want to make clear now is that in 1948, there were two United Nations Security Council resolutions which granted the people of Kashmir the right to decide their future. According to the UN resolutions, the people have to decide whether they want to join Hindustan or Pakistan,” the premier had said.

“I want to clarify to all of you today. InshaAllah, a day will come, when all the sacrifices made by the people of Kashmir will not be wasted. God will grant you that right. There will be a referendum, InshaAllah.”

He expressed the confidence that the people on that day will choose to live with Pakistan.

The premier went on to state that even after the UN mandated referendum, his government will hold another referendum, where the people of Kashmir will be given the choice to either live with Pakistan or become an independent state.