Earthquake strikes Sindh’s Sehwan, neighbouring areas

A 5.0-magnitude earthquake struck Sindh’s Sehwan and neighbouring areas on Tuesday, a news outlet reported.

The seismological centre recorded the magnitude of the earthquake at 5.0 on the Richter scale while the depth of the quake was measured at 43 kilometres. Southern Iran was identified as the epicentre of the earthquake.

Strong tremors were felt in the city, which left houses, billboards and trees shaking vigorously, the seismological centre said.

Citizens came out of their houses to protect themselves once the earthquake struck the city. However, at the time of writing this story, no casualties were reported.