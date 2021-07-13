Woman killed as rain causes flash floods in KP

PESHAWAR: Rains with windstorms continued on Tuesday in the Malakand and Hazara divisions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), resulting in the death of a woman, Dawn News reported.

Flash floods and landslides triggered by rains and windstorms damaged several properties and vehicles.

The KP’s rescue department engaged in providing relief to the affected people and areas of the province.

Rescue 1122 Director General Dr Mohammad Khateer said that heavy downpour in different districts of KP, including Abbottabad, Shangla, Manshera, Battagram, Swat and Lower Dir, caused flash floods, damaging public properties.

He further said, during the last twenty four hours, different areas of Abbottabad, including PMA Road, Karakorum Highway, Hassan Town and Kala Bridge, became inundated.

Rescue teams shifted 23 patients and injured to different hospitals, out of whom condition of three was declared as precarious.

In Abbottabad, around 70 people were shifted to safe places, the DG added.

Similarly, around 72 vehicles struck in flash floods were taken out from gushing water to safe places.