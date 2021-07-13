NATIONAL

Woman killed as rain causes flash floods in KP

By News Desk

PESHAWAR: Rains with windstorms continued on Tuesday in the Malakand and Hazara divisions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), resulting in the death of a woman, Dawn News reported.

Flash floods and landslides triggered by rains and windstorms damaged several properties and vehicles.

The KP’s rescue department engaged in providing relief to the affected people and areas of the province.

Rescue 1122 Director General Dr Mohammad Khateer said that heavy downpour in different districts of KP, including Abbottabad, Shangla, Manshera, Battagram, Swat and Lower Dir, caused flash floods, damaging public properties.

He further said, during the last twenty four hours, different areas of Abbottabad, including PMA Road, Karakorum Highway, Hassan Town and Kala Bridge, became inundated.

Rescue teams shifted 23 patients and injured to different hospitals, out of whom condition of three was declared as precarious.

In Abbottabad, around 70 people were shifted to safe places, the DG added.

Similarly, around 72 vehicles struck in flash floods were taken out from gushing water to safe places.

Previous articleA gamechanger route to Central Asia
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Pakistan wants to adopt joint regional strategy on Afghanistan: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday said that Pakistan wanted to adopt a joint strategy on Afghanistan after consultation with important...
Read more
HEADLINES

Universal access to Covid-19 vaccine vital to defeat health crisis, revive global economy: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said as the Covid-19 pandemic revealed the interdependence of nations, a joint action was essential to fight...
Read more
NATIONAL

Over 500,000 people vaccinated in single day: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Tuesday said that over 500,000 people got vaccinated against Covid-19 in a single...
Read more
HEADLINES

Captain, soldier embrace martyrdom; three terrorists killed in Zewa operation: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The Security Forces on Tuesday conducted an Area Sanitisation Operation in Zewa, Kurram District on reported presence of terrorists where three terrorists were...
Read more
HEADLINES

Qureshi stresses equitable vaccine distribution to tackle Covid challenges

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, while addressing a virtual meeting of the Non Aligned Movement (NAM), hosted by Azerbaijan on Tuesday, stressed the need...
Read more
HEADLINES

Covid-19 pandemic: 35 cases of Delta variant confirmed in Karachi

35 cases of the highly contagious Delta variant confirmed in Karachi alone so far as fears of the fourth wave of the pandemic rise...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Rebel forces in Ethiopia’s Tigray region launch new offensive

CHIBA: Tigrayan forces have launched a new offensive in the conflict-torn northern region of Ethiopia, two weeks after the federal government declared a unilateral...

64 dead in fire at coronavirus ward in Iraq: health officials

Worst violence in years spreads in South Africa as grievances boil over

Gayle’s half-century powers West Indies past Australia

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.