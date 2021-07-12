CITY

Yasmin urges people to get vaccinated, wear masks

By APP

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid Monday stressed the use of face masks and urged the public to get vaccinated as cases of the Delta variant continued to rise.

Talking to a news channel, the minister urged the public to observe coronavirus protocols and show compassion towards the poor while celebrating the upcoming festival of Eidul Adha.

“People should follow government guidelines to protect themselves and their loved ones from a fourth wave of the pandemic,” she added.

“Wearing masks, maintaining social distance and other precautions could keep the people from suffering from another wave of Covid-19,” she highlighted.

Over 17 million people have been vaccinated against the contagion disease in Punjab so far and the provincial government is making efforts to vaccinate the rest as soon as possible, Rashid mentioned.

Responding to a query, the minister said in line with the guidelines issued by the National Command and Operations Centre to contain the spread of coronavirus during Eid holidays, Punjab was observing a special week until July 18 to implement the standard operating procedures.

It is very important to take precautions even after vaccination, she said, adding that the aim of the awareness week is to stop the spread of the virus on Eid.

She said in case of non-compliance, stricter measures would have to be taken against the violators.

To another question, she said the Punjab government had launched an ambitious awareness campaign through electronic, print and social media, and added that doubts about the efficacy and safety of the vaccines needed to be addressed by medical experts.

“The vaccination at a large scale would help us in curtailing the pandemic effectively,” she added.

Previous articlePolice arrests gun-toting man in front of Parliament House
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

LAHORE

LHC serves notice on government on contempt plea

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday issued a notice to the Punjab government on a petition seeking implementation of the Supreme Court’s judgment...
Read more
LAHORE

Man accused of setting wife alight secures bail

LAHORE: Lahore High Court on Tuesday approved the bail request of a man accused of setting his wife on fire in 2014 over a...
Read more
LAHORE

Ameer Bhatti takes oath as LHC chief justice

LAHORE: Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti took oath as the new chief justice of the Lahore High Court on Tuesday. Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar administered the...
Read more
LAHORE

CITY NOTES: Celebrating the acquittal

I think we should concentrate on good news rather than bad, so if some people are celebrating the overturning of Bill Cosby’s conviction of...
Read more
LAHORE

Minorities played vital role in country’s development: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine said on Sunday that religious minorities were an integral part of any...
Read more
LAHORE

Easing Covid-19 restrictions, Punjab opens cinemas, allows indoor dinning

LAHORE: Punjab government has decided to ease Covid-19 restrictions across the province, allowing cinemas, indoor dining, shrines, amusement parks, and swimming pools to operate...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

India’s most populous state seeks to promote two-child policy

NEW DELHI: India's most populous state, Uttar Pradesh, has proposed legislation that aims to discourage couples from having more than two children, becoming the...

Afghan special forces moved in on Taliban, only to find they had melted away

Qureshi arrives in Tajikistan to attend CFM

Forensic report to ascertain if model was raped before murder: police

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.