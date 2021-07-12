NATIONAL

Qureshi reaches Tajikistan to attend CFM

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi reached Dushanbe capital of Tajikistan on Monday on a three-day visit to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Council of Foreign Ministers.

On arrival, the foreign minister was received by Tajikistan Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Muzaffar Huseinzoda and Pakistan’s ambassador Imran Haider at Dushanbe International Airport.

During his visit, Qureshi will lead a government delegation at the event. He was invited to the forum by his Tajikistan counterpart Sirojiddin Muhriddin who will also host and chair the event.

The foreign ministers of SCO member states will be participating in the meet which will deliberate on important regional and international issues and consider documents for approval and adoption by the Council of Heads of State — the top decision-making body in the SCO.

The foreign minister will also participate in the meeting of the SCO-Afghanistan Contact Group. There, he will share Islamabad’s perspective on the situation in the war-battered Afghanistan and stress the imperative of a peaceful, negotiated political solution to the conflict.

He will meet extensively with visiting foreign ministers from, underscoring the government’s efforts in support of the Afghanistan peace process, and for durable peace and stability in the South Asian region.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Qureshi is scheduled to meet with his counterparts from Central Asian states Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Afghanistan, Russia and China.

Bilateral and regional ties, in addition to issues of mutual interests, would be discussed during these meetings.

During his stay, Qureshi will call on Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon.

The meeting will consider several important documents for subsequent adoption in the SCO Council of Heads of State scheduled for September.

The major objectives of SCO include: promoting mutual confidence and good-neighbourly relations among member states, strengthening regional peace, security and stability, and create a framework for effective cooperation in the fields of politics, trade and economy, culture, science and technology, education, energy, transportation, tourism and environmental protection.

Previous articleForensic report to ascertain if model was raped before murder: police
Next articleAfghan special forces moved in on Taliban, only to find they had melted away
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Kuwait emir accepts Alvi’s invitation to visit Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Kuwait Emir Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has accepted the invitation of Dr Arif Alvi to visit Pakistan "in near future", the president's office...
Read more
NATIONAL

Abbasi ‘dares’ government to remove ‘corrupt’ ministers

KARACHI: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Monday challenged the government to remove the "corrupt" members of the federal cabinet and asked the National...
Read more
NATIONAL

Police arrests gun-toting man in front of Parliament House

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Capital Territory Police on Monday arrested a gun-toting veiled person named Malik Sohail Awan, 45, in front of the Parliament House. In a...
Read more
HEADLINES

Propaganda against Nawaz has termed him ‘anti-army’, arrests Maryam

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz said on Monday that many people crafted propaganda against Nawaz Sharif to show him as an “anti-army” force,...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt will take help as required, ‘including the army’s help’, to curb Covid: SAPM

"We will take all administrative help for this as required, including the army's help," said Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr...
Read more
NATIONAL

Forensic report to ascertain if model was raped before murder: police

LAHORE: Lahore police have handed over the body of a young woman who was found dead at her residence in the Defense Housing Authority...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Propaganda against Nawaz has termed him ‘anti-army’, arrests Maryam

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz said on Monday that many people crafted propaganda against Nawaz Sharif to show him as an “anti-army” force,...

Govt will take help as required, ‘including the army’s help’, to curb Covid: SAPM

India’s most populous state seeks to promote two-child policy

Afghan special forces moved in on Taliban, only to find they had melted away

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.