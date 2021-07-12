NATIONAL

Forensic report to ascertain if model was raped before murder: police

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Lahore police have handed over the body of a young woman who was found dead at her residence in the Defense Housing Authority neighbourhood under mysterious circumstances to her heirs after an autopsy.

Nayab Nadeem, 29, a model by profession, was strangulated to death by unknown suspects at her house, the first information report of the incident said. She lived alone in the house and was not married, it added.

Defence-B police station Station House Officer Nayyar Nisar said police suspected that the deceased was strangulated, but added that the post-mortem report will reveal the facts about her death.

The police said evidence was being collected from Nadeem’s mobile phone. A forensic report will ascertain if she was subjected to sexual assault before her murder, it added.

Another police official said the case was being investigated from different perspectives, including probable resistance during a robbery bid.

