Punjab health department takes notice of fake Covid vaccine entries

By News Desk

The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare department has taken notice of fake entries at Covid-19 vaccination centres, Dawn news reported on Saturday.

According to the report, the healthcare department secretary has constituted a fact-finding committee to monitor vaccine stocks.

“Amid Covid-19 mass vaccination drive in Punjab, it was discovered that vaccinators and data entry operators were doing fake entries,” Dawn news quoted the department as saying.

The committee constituted by the department will also work on ways to improve the vaccination drive.

Earlier on Thursday, the department had denied the media reports of vaccine wastage, saying that only a normal level of 38,000 vaccines were wasted due to the lack of optimal storage temperature.

A health department official had said that the numbers of doses wasted during the vaccination process were being misreported by certain sections of the media.

The official had informed that 8.626 million Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in the province, and its total wastage was 38,357.

