Local PML-N leader killed in Haripur attack

HARIPUR: A local leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz was killed on Thursday in a gun attack in the Haripur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The police have registered the case and launched an investigation into the killing of Zia Abbasi.

Earlier this week, a local leader of the Awami National Party was killed and three others, including his son, sustained injuries when unidentified motorcyclists opened fire at their vehicle at Haji Lawang area in Khar tehsil.

Reports said that Malik Abdul Ghani Khan and his son Shah Khalid Khan were on their way back home in Matashah in Salarzai tehsil after attending a meeting of the party.