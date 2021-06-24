Efforts afoot to end polio despite Covid-19 challenge: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said earnest efforts were afoot to further amplify the vaccination campaign nationwide to achieve a polio-free Pakistan despite the challenge of Covid-19.

In a telephonic conversation with Bill Gates, co-chairman of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the prime minister reaffirmed that polio eradication remained a key target of his government.

Recalling that an additional countrywide vaccination drive was launched earlier this month, during which drops were administered to over 33 million children under five years, Imran expressed his satisfaction over the progress in cutting the transmission of the disease.

He hoped that polio will soon be eradicated from Pakistan with the support of all stakeholders.

Imran appreciated the work of the foundation for the socio-economic uplift of the disadvantaged people across the globe, especially for promoting universal access to health services and combating contagious diseases.

He expressed gratitude, in particular, for the Gates Foundation’s partnership with Pakistan to rid the country of polio.

Gates expressed his appreciation for Imran’s commitment to the cause. He said while progress is encouraging, keeping up the momentum will be the key to ending the disease.

Imran also highlighted the government’s efforts to overcome a third peak of coronavirus in the country.

Alluding to Pakistan’s potential in the information technology sector and the government’s business-friendly policies, he encouraged Microsoft to further expand its footprint in Pakistan.