Shehbaz moves LHC after sugar business hit with FBR notice

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz chief Shehbaz Sharif Saturday challenged in the Lahore High Court a tax audit notice sent to his sugar production units by the Federal Board of Revenue.

The petition nominated FBR chairman Asim Ahmad and Inland Revenue chief commissioner as respondents.

According to the petition, the revenue collection body had sent on May 21 a show-cause notice seeking a tax audit of the mills. The notice demanded an explanation of a transaction of Rs1.93 billion. However, the IR commissioner later withdrew the notice.

The petition further said that the notice was mala fide and sent in violation of the ordinance.

The Federal Investigation Agency has summoned Sharif on June 22 to question his alleged role in last year’s sugar scam. According to the call-up notice, the agency was in possession of evidence of over an Rs25 billion fraud.

The FIA had sent a questionnaire to Sharif in December last year. He had then said that he would submit his response after consulting his legal team.