India mourns as ‘Flying Sikh’ Milkha Singh dies at 91

By AFP
Milkha Singh, aka The Flying Sikh, greets fans and members of the media as he arrives on the green carpet at the Raymond James Stadium on the fourth and final day of the 15th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards in Tampa, Florida, April 26, 2014. AFP PHOTO JEWEL SAMAD (Photo by JEWEL SAMAD / AFP)

NEW DELHI: Milkha Singh, one of India’s most successful track athletes who overcame childhood tragedy to seek Olympic glory, died aged 91 late on Friday after a long battle with Covid-19.

Tributes to the athlete known as the “Flying Sikh” poured in on social media after the news broke late Friday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying he was “anguished” by the news.

“We have lost a colossal sportsperson, who captured the nation’s imagination and had a special place in the hearts of countless Indians. His inspiring personality endeared himself to millions,” Modi wrote.

“Had the honour of meeting you and you blessed me so many times .. the kindest and warmest RIP Milkha Singh sir .. the world will miss a legend like you .. #MilkhaSingh,” tweeted India tennis star Sania Mirza.

“Dad just passed away,” Singh’s son Jeev Milkha Singh, himself a leading pro golfer, told the Indian Express newspaper.

Singh had first tested positive for the virus on May 20, the Express reported. His wife Nirmal Kaur also died of the virus earlier this week, the newspaper said.

Singh was born in 1929 in Govindpura village of Muzaffargarh city in Punjab. He lost his family during the tumultuous partition of British India at independence in 1947 before going on to become one of the young country’s first athletic heroes.

Singh won gold medals at the 1958 and 1962 Asian Games.

However, he shot to fame at the 1960 Olympics in Rome when he finished fourth in the 400m after a photo-finish was required to decide the winner.

His time of 45.73 seconds was an Indian national record which stood for almost 40 years. But the devastated Singh never fulfilled his dream of winning an Olympic medal.

His rise to elite athlete made Singh a national hero and inspired a Bollywood film in 2013 called “Bhaag Milkha Bhaag” (Run, Milkha, Run).

The movie title refers to the poignant last words spoken to Singh by his father. As he was dying, he told Singh to flee or he, too, would be killed in the post-partition riots sweeping the subcontinent.

Millions are believed to have died in the bloody sectarian upheaval.

Singh ran for his life and boarded a train with other refugees.

“We all grew up with the folklore of Milkha, he’s a larger-than-life figure for us,” said the film’s director Rakeysh Mehra in 2013.

“He’s like what Pele meant to football, or what Jesse Owens meant for track and field for the West.”

Mehra was drawn to Singh’s story not just for his sporting achievements but for the impact the athlete had on a newborn nation struggling to assert itself, describing him as one of the country’s first heroes outside politics.

“This man never ran away from his fears, he ran along with them,” he said at the time.

AFP

