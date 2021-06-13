CITY

Islamabad records lowest Covid-19 transmission rate

By INP

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad on Sunday recorded the lowest Covid-19 positivity rate over the past 24 hours in the current third wave of the pandemic.

According to the district health officer, the positivity ratio was recorded at 1 per cent in the past 24 hours in Islamabad. Only 34 cases were detected when the 3,226 samples were taken in the said period.

The official said as many as 500,000 people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus in the capital.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 has claimed 56 more lives in the country during the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide death toll to 21,689.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre data, the total caseload climbed to 941,170 after 1,239 more people tested positive for the disease.

The 1,239 new infections emerged when 36,368 tests were conducted with the positivity rate recorded at 3.40 per cent, the NCOC said.

Previous articleIsrael’s Knesset set to vote on new government, ending Netanyahu’s rule
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

ISLAMABAD

Islamabad IG for redressal of gender-based violence complaints on priority

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad police chief Qazi Jameelur Rehman Monday paid a visit to the gender protection unit in Sector F-6 and directed the officials there...
Read more
ISLAMABAD

Islamabad IG lauds clerics’ role in promoting religious harmony

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad police chief Qazi Jamilur Rehman on Sunday lauded the role of clerics in promoting interfaith harmony. The manner in which the clerics assisted...
Read more
ISLAMABAD

Islamabad Zoo begins ambitious makeover after Kaavan’s departure

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Zoo, once home to what was dubbed the “world’s loneliest elephant” and notorious for housing animals in cramped concrete enclosures, has launched...
Read more
ISLAMABAD

Cabinet directs to operationalise Islamabad Metro bus service

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has directed the interior and communication ministries to devise a plan to operationalise Islamabad Metro bus service on priority basis, Pakistan...
Read more
CITY

Information hub launched in federal capital

DND Thought Centre, an information hub, has been launched in Islamabad with the purpose of providing a readily accessible database of analytical and critical...
Read more
ISLAMABAD

Earthquake shakes Swat; no major damage

SWAT: A 3.9 magnitude earthquake struck Swat on Monday and the tremors were also felt in Mingora and nearby areas, witnesses said. Many residents ran...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

KP suggests LG polls in September-October period

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Sunday recommended holding elections for local governments between September and October. The recommendations forwarded by the provincial government further suggested...

Murad returns after US visit

Jadhav-specific bill adopted to implement ICJ verdict: Qureshi

Hasan Ali to miss remainder of HBL PSL for family reasons

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.