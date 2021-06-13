HEADLINES

Four labourers die of suffocation in Quetta

By INP

QUETTA: Four young labourers, including three brothers, died of suffocation due to filling of gas in a water well they were working at in the provincial capital on Sunday.

According to details, two labourers engaged in cleaning a water well in Khar Tar area of Marri Abad Quetta fell unconscious due to filling of gas in the well.

Two more labourers climbed down the well to rescue the unconscious labourers but they were also affected by gas accumulation.

The labourers were pulled out of the water well after half an hour and shifted to a hospital where they were pronounced dead by medics.

The deceased included three brothers Muhammad Ashraf, Muhammad Rahim and Muhammad Taqi while fourth was identified as Abid Ali and they all were aged between 20 to 26 years.

INP

