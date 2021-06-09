Uncategorized

No net increase in tobacco taxes despite rise in health cost

By Staff Report

Islamabad: Since 2017 there has been no net increase in tobacco taxation on the contrary the health cost has increased up to 615 billion (1.6 % of GDP ) PIDE Data.

According to the PCHR report tobacco use cost the economy PKR 192 billion due to health care costs for tobacco-related diseases and lost productivity. Worldwide, governments impose taxes on tobacco products. Particularly for Pakistan taxes must be increased to balance the health deficit.

Also, tobacco-product excise taxes are most important for attaining the health objective of reduced tobacco consumption.

Pakistan’s health care system is insufficient, ineffective, and expensive. The poor conditions in the health sector may be attributed to several factors like poverty, malnutrition, unequal access to health facilities, the inadequate allocation for health, and high population growth and infant mortality.

According to the Economic Survey of Pakistan (2005-06), the government spent 0.75 percent of GDP on the health sector to make its population healthier and stronger. By imposing tobacco taxes, the government can generate sufficient funds to invest in the health sector.

Smoking is the leading root of escapable deaths worldwide. The use of tobacco causes 8 million deaths globally each year, with almost 80% of the smokers living in low- and middle-income countries, spending most of their income on tobacco products (WHO Report).

In Pakistan yearly, 166,000 people die due to tobacco consumption. Government must initiate measures to ensure the implementation of all relevant laws to enhance tax on cigarettes to boost its revenue and reduce health costs. Already health is the neglected sector in Pakistan. Generation of revenue, Reallocation of resources, and reformulation of the health strategy that target to benefit the deprived groups more and improve the overall health structure is the desired need of the time. Through better health policy with an emphasis on the implication, side can make a huge difference in the living standards of the poor. Increasing taxes on tobacco can save lives and would generate income.

Previous articleIllicit cigarettes trade far less than propagated by tobacco industry: study
Next articleEngland series will not be broadcast in Pakistan: Fawad
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Uncategorized

Illicit cigarettes trade far less than propagated by tobacco industry: study

ISLAMABAD: The illicit cigarettes trade figures are far less in Pakistani cities than those propagated by the tobacco industry to convince the government to...
Read more
Uncategorized

FED on cigarettes must be increased by 30pc in budget, say anti-tobacco activists

ISLAMABAD: The government should increase the federal excise duty on cigarettes in the upcoming budget by 30 percent as the tobacco taxes in Pakistan...
Read more
Uncategorized

Higher tobacco tax, fewer cigarettes consumed: study

ISLAMABAD: Majority of smokers in Pakistan will choose to quit or reduce smoking in response to price increases rather than switch to cheaper brands...
Read more
Uncategorized

Research study shows cigarette prices in Pakistan lowest in region

ISLAMABAD: In the South Asian region, cigarette prices are the cheapest in Pakistan while tobacco industry in the country would oppose any tax increase...
Read more
Uncategorized

Pakistan wins WHO’s World No Tobacco Day 2021 Award

ISLAMABAD: The World Health Organization’s (WHO) Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean has announced World No Tobacco Day 2021 Award for Pakistan for its effective...
Read more
Uncategorized

Pakistan urged to follow UN convention on child rights

ISLAMABAD: Health advocates on Sunday lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan for his withdrawal from a webinar that was being organized by an international tobacco...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.