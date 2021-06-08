CITY

8 killed, 5 injured in gas cylinder blast

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: At least eight people were killed and five others injured late on Monday in a gas cylinder blast in Washuk district of Balochistan, media and an official said.

Mashkel Assistant Commissioner Hameed Hamza Bangulzai told the media that a gas cylinder exploded with a big bang in a welding workshop in Mashkel of Washuk district.

Police and rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the bodies and the injured to a hospital.

Hospital officials told the media that the injured got serious wounds as they were buried under debris.

The blast also destroyed four other shops and spread fear among citizens.

An eyewitness said the explosion occurred when workers were using a welding machine to repair a gas cylinder brought by some customer.

The deceased included five Afghan nationals and three locals, the reports added.

Previous article‘Everything turned topsy-turvy’: Survivors describe Ghotki train crash
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

KARACHI

AC indicts suspects in STDC graft case

KARACHI: An accountability court in Karachi on Tuesday indicted former Sindh Tourism Development Corporation managing director Roshan Ali Kanasro in a corruption case. Kanasro along...
Read more
KARACHI

SHC orders varsity to hold delayed tests

SUKKUR: The Sukkur bench of Sindh High Court on Tuesday ordered the Shah Abdul Latif University to take the law college tests in a...
Read more
KARACHI

Two held near Karachi airport

KARACHI: Two people were taken into custody in injured condition following an "encounter" with Karachi airport police on Wednesday. Malir Senior Superintendent of Police Irfan...
Read more
KARACHI

ECP submits response in Murad disqualification petition

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Tuesday took up a petition seeking disqualification of Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah as a member of the...
Read more
KARACHI

Huge crowds voice solidarity with Palestine in Karachi

KARACHI: Tens of thousands of marchers packed the main street of Karachi on Sunday to voice solidarity with the people of Palestine. Waving Palestinian flags,...
Read more
KARACHI

Met Office forecast drizzling, dusty winds in Karachi

KARACHI: Chief Meteorological Officer Sardar Sarfraz on Wednesday forecast light rainfall with dusty winds in Karachi and other parts of Sindh. “Karachi will experience maximum...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

‘Thrilled’ UAE welcomes American Jewish advocacy group

ABU DHABI: The American Jewish Committee advocacy group said it has opened an office in the United Arab Emirates, its first in the Arab...

Muslim family in Canada killed in Islamophobic attack: police

Epaper – June 8 LHR 2021

Epaper – June 8 KHI 2021

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.