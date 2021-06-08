8 killed, 5 injured in gas cylinder blast

ISLAMABAD: At least eight people were killed and five others injured late on Monday in a gas cylinder blast in Washuk district of Balochistan, media and an official said.

Mashkel Assistant Commissioner Hameed Hamza Bangulzai told the media that a gas cylinder exploded with a big bang in a welding workshop in Mashkel of Washuk district.

Police and rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the bodies and the injured to a hospital.

Hospital officials told the media that the injured got serious wounds as they were buried under debris.

The blast also destroyed four other shops and spread fear among citizens.

An eyewitness said the explosion occurred when workers were using a welding machine to repair a gas cylinder brought by some customer.

The deceased included five Afghan nationals and three locals, the reports added.