NATIONAL

Sikhs hold rally to condemn Golden Temple attacks

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Members of the Sikh community carried out an anti-India protest in Nankana Sahib to condemn Operation Blue Star.

The week-long operation was a military raid against Sikh freedom fighters in the Golden Temple at Amritsar city of Indian Punjab in 1984 in which 1,000 people are estimated to have died.

Later that year, Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her own Sikh bodyguards, triggering a further wave of retaliation in which nearly 3,000 Sikhs were killed.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the demonstration was attended by a large number of Sikhs. Participants also held placards and banners with slogans condemning the Indian government.

APP

