Rigorous training vital for tackling wide-ranging threats: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that rigorous training and continued practice of operational drills are imperative for effective response to wide-ranging threats.

The COAS said this during his visit to the field training area near Kotli on Wednesday, said a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations.

Appreciating the dedication and professionalism of participating troops, the army chief expressed satisfaction over combat readiness of the formation, said the military’s media wing.

The army chief was briefed about the conduct of a corps-level exercise ‘Taskheer-e-Jabal’. The exercise is aimed at enhancing operational preparedness of formations, encompassing defensive and offensive tasks during various contingencies within an operational cycle. The troops and units participating in the exercise will rehearse various defensive and offensive maneuvers in the mountainous terrain.

Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by Corps Commander Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas.