IED blast in South Waziristan leaves soldier martyred

RAWALPINDI: One official of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom during an improvised explosive device blast in South Waziristan.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations on Wednesday, an IED exploded near a military check post in Kaniguram, South Waziristan. Resultantly, Lance Naik Waqas Ahmed, resident of Karachi, embraced martyrdom.

According to the ISPR, the martyr was 26-year-old. The military’s media wing said that a cordon and search operation was in progress to apprehend any terrorists found in the area. “Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the statement said.