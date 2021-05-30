NATIONAL

Daily vaccinations hit new record after nearly 400,000 inoculated: Umar

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development and head of the National Command and Operation Centre Asad Umar on Sunday said Pakistan set a new record of most daily vaccinations after inoculating about 400,000 people on Saturday.

In a tweet, Umar said that over 383,000 people received protective jabs in the last 24 hours, setting a new record.

“So far, seven million people have been vaccinated in the country,” he said while revealing that number of people getting registered for the vaccination is also increasing day by day.

He said that so far 11.6 million people have registered signed up for the drive.

An increase in the number of people receiving doses has been witnessed after the NCOC decided to allow walk-in vaccination of people above 30 years of age from Saturday.

“In the NCOC meeting today it was decided to open up walk-in vaccination for 30 plus from tomorrow,” Umar tweeted.

“So if you are 30 or older and registered please go to any vaccination centre and get vaccinated,” he urged.

The government has also started registering people aged 19 and above for vaccination. People in the said age bracket can register themselves by sending their identity number to 1166.

The NCOC decided to open vaccine registration for all people having Computerised National Identity Cards.

NEW INFECTIONS REDUCING IN PUNJAB:

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, citing lower positivity rates and bed occupancy, announced the coronavirus situation in the province was improving.

Addressing a press conference, the minister said that over the last week, the recoveries significantly increased.

“People being admitted to hospitals [are fewer] than the number of patients being discharged. The graph is slowly coming down from the plateau,” she said.

Only three districts in the province — Multan, Rahim Yar Khan and Khanewal — now had a positivity rate higher than five percent, she said. While the positivity rate in Lahore had reduced to 1.5 percent.

Giving details about the occupancy rates of beds and ventilators, the minister said 2,897 beds were allocated for coronavirus patients in primary care hospitals of which 410 were currently occupied while only nine ventilators out of a total of 112 were in use.

The highest occupancy rate of ventilated beds was in Multan with 67 percent, followed by Lahore at 38 percent, Bahawalpur at 32 percent and Rawalpindi at 16 percent

“The bed occupancy rate has significantly reduced in other districts. The bed occupancy rate in Gujranwala, where we saw a lot of [problems] last month, is 20 percent.”

Rashid said the Punjab government was reopening swimming pools while tourism has also been reopened subject to guidelines. The NCOC would take a decision on reopening cinemas and theatres next week, she announced.

She urged people to continue following the health guidelines, saying the government would be able to “control the pandemic” within the next three to four months if people did two things: properly maintained guidelines and got vaccinated.

The minister also stressed that the government had adequate stocks of vaccine doses.

“The vaccines available to the government are Sinopharm, SinoVac, AstraZeneca and CanSino. People oftentimes come to us and say we want a [particular] vaccine. The vaccine of only one kind will be administered at a time,” she said.

“Right now, the administration of SinoVac has started at all our centres. Previously, AstraZeneca was being administered.”

“Only a second dose of Sinopharm is being administered,” she said, adding that the government has 1.4 million vaccines in stock.

Previous articleImran to take calls from public today
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Imran to take calls from public today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will answer the public's questions via telephone on Monday, his office announced, in the fourth such session since he...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM expresses confidence in Pakistan’s nuclear capabilities

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed full confidence in Pakistan’s nuclear capability and protection to strengthen the national defence. During his visit to a...
Read more
NATIONAL

Students stage protest in Islamabad against in-person exams

Islamabad: Students on Saturday staged a protest at Islamabad's Faizabad Interchange against the government's decision to hold in-person exams of classes 10 and 12...
Read more
NATIONAL

PDM announces fresh protests, rejects govt’s election reform proposals

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has rejected the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in elections, and decided to launch a fresh phase of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistani girl feared dead in Italy after refusing arranged marriage

ROME: Police in Italy are searching for the body of an 18-year-old girl suspected to have been killed by her Pakistani family after refusing...
Read more
NATIONAL

Saudi Arabia lifts ban from travellers arriving from 11 countries, excluding Pakistan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is lifting a ban on travellers arriving from 11 countries that it had imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus,...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft docks with China’s space station module

BEIJING: China’s cargo spacecraft, carrying supplies, equipment and propellant, docked with the space station’s key module Tianhe on Sunday, the official news agency Xinhua...

‘Best day of my life’: Ecstatic Chelsea fans celebrate title in Porto

PM expresses confidence in Pakistan’s nuclear capabilities

Epaper – May 30 LHR 2021

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.