When Pakistan emerged as a responsible nuclear state

28 May 1998 was the day when Pakistan became the seventh nuclear state and made its defence impregnable. Pakistan conducted a nuclear weapons test in response to India’s nuclear tests conducted a few days earlier on 11 and 13 May, respectively. Since Independence, Pakistan has been neighbour to a hostile state, India, ruled by an extremist Hindutva ideology that has threatened Pakistan’s sovereignty and existence. In 1948, India forcefully occupied Kashmir, Hyderabad, and Junagadh areas by massacring people who did not want to be annexed to India. These were just a few instances of India’s aggression and intimidation.

Today’s nuclear India is becoming a global migraine. It has the fastest-growing nuclear programme with multiple secret nuclear facilities to further expand its nuclear programme. India’s offensive march on nuclearization and further expansion of its nuclear arsenal paints a grim situation for international arms control efforts

In 1998, India tested nuclear weapons while openly threatening Pakistan. Pakistan had no other option but to respond so that the level of deterrence could remain stable. Therefore, on 28 May 1998, Pakistan, as a direct response to Indian tests, also tested nuclear weapons to deter Indian aggression at all costs. Pakistan annually commemorates this day as the National Science Day and also as a reminder of the struggle and great odds it faced in order to defuse Indian threat.

- Advertisement -

“If India had not exploded the bomb, Pakistan would not have done so. Once New Delhi did so, we had no choice because of public pressure” – Former Pakistani PM Nawaz Sharif.

India never thought that Pakistan could match India’s nuclear capability in any manner. Therefore, the Indian leadership, soon after testing nuclear weapons, threatened Pakistan with nuclear attack and even some members of the ruling BJP warned Pakistan to leave Azad Kashmir. However, the Indian leadership’s threats met a firm response when Pakistan demonstrated its indigenous weapon capability.

Acquisition of nuclear deterrence capability was also necessary to project Pakistan’s self-sufficiency in defense against any territorial threat. Pakistan’s nuclear tests made it clear that when it comes to national honour and survival, Pakistan would maintain a balance of power against its adversaries. Indian acquisition of nuclear weapons compelled Pakistan to build its nuclear muscle for improving national security, otherwise it had no intention to do so.

It is an open secret that Pakistan did not introduce nuclear weapons in South Asia. In fact, India took the lead twice in bringing the nuclear dimension in the region. South Asian strategic dynamics were changed forever with the advent of nuclear weapons. Former Indian Home Minister L.K. Advani warned Pakistan that it should “realize the change in the geostrategic situation in the region and the world” and Pakistan must submit to Indian dictation, otherwise it “will be futile and costly for Pakistan.” So, the Indian hostile hegemonic plan had to be neutralized by Pakistan. Since then, nuclear dissuasion has played a critical role in the political security and strategic stability of South Asia.

It is pertinent to note that Pakistan has always been hesitant to engage in the nuclear weapons race in South Asia.

Pakistan was aware of a nuclear arms race initiated by India. Therefore it, long before embarking on a nuclear journey, proposed to make South Asia a nuclear-free zone. India bluntly refused Pakistan’s proposal. Pakistan on numerous occasions has bilaterally proposed India to limit the manufacturing or acquisition of nuclear weapons in order to strengthen arms control and disarmament in the region. India has, however always, declined to sign any disarmament or restraint agreement with Pakistan. India is to be rightly blamed for triggering a nuclear arms race in the region.

- Advertisement -

Today’s nuclear India is becoming a global migraine. It has the fastest-growing nuclear programme with multiple secret nuclear facilities to further expand its nuclear programme. India’s offensive march on nuclearization and further expansion of its nuclear arsenal paints a grim situation for international arms control efforts. Unlike India, Pakistan has no offensive strategic approach or aggressive hegemonic design, rather, its nuclear capability is purely defensive. A nuclear-conscious Pakistan has a strong understanding of the sensitivities involved in military adventurism. Whereas India’s prestige hunger drives its nuclear developments.

Youm-e-Takbeer has helped Pakistani leaders in making wise decisions to consistently support nuclear nonproliferation. Pakistani scientists and engineers have employed research and development of nuclear technology for peaceful uses. For instance, power generation, agriculture, medicine, and the environment. Pakistan believes in peaceful coexistence and as a responsible nuclear country, it has put in serious efforts to settle long-standing disputes. If the international community would force India to follow sui, South Asia could not go into nuclear brinkmanship.