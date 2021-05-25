CITY

ECP submits response in Murad disqualification petition

By INP

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Tuesday took up a petition seeking disqualification of Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah as a member of the provincial legislative assembly.

A two-member bench resumed hearing in the case and the Election Commission of Pakistan furnished its response to the petition in pursuance of court notice.

The commission said in its reply that a similar case is pending in the Supreme Court, suggesting that the high court should wait for the apex court’s decision on the matter.

Adjourning the matter until June 22, the bench directed the petitioner to file a rejoinder to the ECP’s response.

During a previous hearing, Sindh Advocate General Salman Talibuddin argued that the Supreme Court has already handed a verdict on the point raised in the petition which, he said, is not maintainable.

He also said the petitioner is in habit of instituting such petitions and requested the court to dismiss them.

The petition against Shah stated that he had been disqualified by the Supreme Court in 2013 but he contested a by-election in 2014 from Jamshoro. The petitioner pleaded with the high court to disqualify him for a lifetime.

Previous articleRonaldo says achieved his goal at Juventus
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

KARACHI

Huge crowds voice solidarity with Palestine in Karachi

KARACHI: Tens of thousands of marchers packed the main street of Karachi on Sunday to voice solidarity with the people of Palestine. Waving Palestinian flags,...
Read more
KARACHI

Met Office forecast drizzling, dusty winds in Karachi

KARACHI: Chief Meteorological Officer Sardar Sarfraz on Wednesday forecast light rainfall with dusty winds in Karachi and other parts of Sindh. “Karachi will experience maximum...
Read more
KARACHI

Karachi records highest night temperature in May since 2015

KARACHI: A high of 43.5 degrees Celsius was recorded in Karachi on Monday, with a prediction by the Chief Meteorological Officer, Sardar Sarfraz, of...
Read more
KARACHI

Murad warns of strict restrictions if coronavirus infections increase

KARACHI: Sindh has decided to endorse the decision taken by the National Command and Operation Center on the relaxation of specific non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs)...
Read more
KARACHI

Cyclone Tauktae won’t hit Pakistan’s coastal belt: PMD

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has confirmed that cyclone Tauktae will not make landfall on the coastal belt of the country. According to the Met Office...
Read more
KARACHI

Sindh extends closure of educational institutions until May 23

KARACHI: Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani announced on Saturday that educational institutions across the province will remain closed till May 23 to avoid a...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan expects UN to resolve Palestine dispute: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the United Nations Security Council will no longer be in a position to "fudge" the Palestine dispute...
Dr Sania Nishtar

Ehsaas wallets initiative to empower women: Nishtar

Covid-19 vaccination rate hits record daily high

No more military bases for US Afghan mission: FO

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.