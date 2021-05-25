ECP submits response in Murad disqualification petition

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Tuesday took up a petition seeking disqualification of Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah as a member of the provincial legislative assembly.

A two-member bench resumed hearing in the case and the Election Commission of Pakistan furnished its response to the petition in pursuance of court notice.

The commission said in its reply that a similar case is pending in the Supreme Court, suggesting that the high court should wait for the apex court’s decision on the matter.

Adjourning the matter until June 22, the bench directed the petitioner to file a rejoinder to the ECP’s response.

During a previous hearing, Sindh Advocate General Salman Talibuddin argued that the Supreme Court has already handed a verdict on the point raised in the petition which, he said, is not maintainable.

He also said the petitioner is in habit of instituting such petitions and requested the court to dismiss them.

The petition against Shah stated that he had been disqualified by the Supreme Court in 2013 but he contested a by-election in 2014 from Jamshoro. The petitioner pleaded with the high court to disqualify him for a lifetime.