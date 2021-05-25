HEADLINES

Khaqan Abbasi opposes PPP’s return to PDM

By INP

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has opposed the Pakistan People’s Party rejoining the Pakistan Democratic Movement.

Talking to media persons in Islamabad on Tuesday, the senior PML-N leader expressed his serious reservations regarding the expected inclusion of PPP back into the PDM fold. He threatened to leave his position as PDM secretary-general in case PPP returned to the movement.

Abbasi said he still did have reservations over PPP’s outmaneuvering of the PML-N in the previous Senate elections where the former managed to appoint its own candidate Yousuf Raza Gilani as opposition leader in the upper house after winning the support of the government ally, Balochistan Awami Party in breach of its commitment with the PML-N.

He said if the PML-N leadership insisted on including the PPP in PDM, it should better find his replacement as PDM secretary-general.

The former premier also alleged that the National Accountability Bureau decided cases after accepting bribes.

Separately, while responding to a question regarding the statement of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Maryam Nawaz said that the former prime minister presented the stance of PML-N and did the right thing.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz has said that there is no new opposition alliance and neither the position of the PDM has changed.

Talking to media persons in the federal capital, Maryam Nawaz claimed that PML-N does not need the support of anyone as it already has more than enough members to bring change in Punjab and send the provincial government packing.

Lashing out at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, the PML-N leader said that the government is manipulating growth statistics while people have been devastated and they are cursing the government. Every section of society has been affected by rising inflation, she added.

Maryam Nawaz also rebuffed reports of divisions in the opposition alliance and said that Shehbaz Sharif hosted dinner for opposition parliamentarians as the opposition leader of National Assembly. A meeting of PDM will also take place in a day or two.

INP

