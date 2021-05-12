NATIONAL

Covid-19 vaccine registration for ages 30 and above from Sunday: minister

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The National Command & Operation Centre (NCOC) has decided to open registration for people aged 30 and above from May 16 (Sunday) to receive the Covid-19 vaccine, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar announced on Wednesday.

“As vaccine supply continues to improve and vaccination capacity gets enhanced in all federating units, we continue to expand the categories of those who are eligible to get vaccinated,” he said in a tweet.

His tweet comes as the coronavirus portal registered 2,869 new infections after conducting 38,616 tests in the last 24 hours, receiving back a positivity ratio of 7.42 percent. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 104 to 19,210.

The Ministry of National Health Services (MoNHS) today opened a walk-in coronavirus disease vaccination scheme for people aged 40 to 49. The NCOC had opened registration of around 12 million people in the said age group late on April 27.

The same day, it also okayed walk-in vaccination facility for people over 50.

The government launched a nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive for the general public, starting with older people, in March. The drive began with a focus on the oldest people in the community, generally over the age of 80.

Battling a third peak of the virus, the authorities began the vaccination with Chinese Sinopharm and CanSino jabs.

Private hospitals in major cities are also using the Russian Sputnik-V vaccine that has been imported by a local pharmaceutical company.

Islamabad has also approved the emergency use of Oxford-AstraZeneca and China’s CoronaVac vaccines, but both are yet to be used in the country. The government received its first shipment of AstraZeneca doses through the Covid-19 Vaccines Global Access (Covax) facility over the weekend.

The government is aiming to ramp up the immunisation campaign in the summer and expects to receive 13.2 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines by the end of June.

According to Minister of State for Health Dr Faisal Sultan, the government has so far placed orders for 30 million doses with different companies.

He had last month announced that by the end of June, the government would have a stock of 17 million vaccine jabs but stopped short of identifying the developer.

PROVINCE-WISE BREAKDOWN OF COVID-19 CASES:

Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths from coronavirus-related complications and cases followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Since the outbreak in February last year, 322,117 infections have been confirmed in Punjab, 294,251 in Sindh, 125,392 in KP, 78,560 in Islamabad, 23,655 in Balochistan, 18,056 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and 5,407 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

The MoNHS has so far tested 12,310,875 samples for the contagion disease. So far, 771,692 patients have completely recovered nationwide whereas 4,707 are in critical condition.

In a related development, health authorities in Thailand said Monday they have confirmed the country’s first cases of the Indian variant of the coronavirus, in a Thai woman and her 4-year-old son who have been in state quarantine since arriving from Pakistan.

However, Umar was quick to refute the claim. It was impossible that the Thai travellers contracted the Indian variant of the coronavirus from Pakistan, he said, insisting the mutant was not found in the country.

Previous articleMyanmar arrests 39 over blasts, seeking training with rebels: media
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Top Headlines

Israel air strikes kill 35 in Gaza as violence escalates

JERUSALEM: Hostilities between Israel and Hamas escalated on Wednesday, with at least 35 killed in Gaza and five in Israel in the most intensive...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM achieved nothing but rice bags from Saudi Arabia visit: Bilawal

KARACHI: Declaring Prime Minister Imran Khan an enemy of the people, Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday questioned that what the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Murad makes insensitive comment about oppressed Palestinians

As Palestinians and Israelis continued to clash in Jerusalem and Gaza, Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas made an insensitive comment about oppressed Palestinians who...
Read more
HEADLINES

OIC condemns Israeli attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque

ISLAMABAD: The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has condemned escalating Israeli aggression and attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque. Worshippers gathered to pray on the holy night...
Read more
HEADLINES

PM warns India against becoming a pawn in western world’s China containment policy

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday warned India against becoming a pawn in China containment efforts being made by the western world, saying that if...
Read more
HEADLINES

With reopening Hudaibia case, PML-N restarts efforts to launch anti-government campaign

ISLAMABAD: With the federal government’s decision to conduct a fresh probe into the Hudaibiya Papers Mill case against the Sharif family, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

India struggles to keep pace with coronavirus variants

NEW DELHI: India’s laboratories are struggling to keep up with a punishing Covid-19 surge, as its scientists try to track and understand new coronavirus...

Israel air strikes kill 35 in Gaza as violence escalates

Epaper – May 12 LHR 2021

Epaper – May 12 KHI 2021

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.