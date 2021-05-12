NATIONAL

People urged to follow guidelines during Eid holidays to avoid Covid spread

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry Wednesday urged the people to cooperate with the government and follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to stay safe from coronavirus pandemic.

In a video message, he warned that if people would not comply with the guidelines, Pakistan could also face a situation similar to India.

He, therefore, asked the people to adopt the “stay home and stay safe” policy during the Eidul Fitr holidays.

He said instead of visiting the relatives on Eid, they should use the means of internet and phone for communication with them as this was important for the safety of everyone.

The minister further said the government had also imposed a ban on intra-city transport to limit mobility during the holidays.

In a separate tweet, Fawad said PTV News would begin digital transmission from next month, adding the channel was now available on YouTube.

He said the revamping of state-owned Pakistan Television (PTV) and Radio Pakistan was underway and improvements would be seen in the next few months.

