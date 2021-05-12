People urged to follow guidelines during Eid holidays to avoid Covid spread

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry Wednesday urged the people to cooperate with the government and follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to stay safe from coronavirus pandemic.

In a video message, he warned that if people would not comply with the guidelines, Pakistan could also face a situation similar to India.

کورونا کے پھیلاؤ کے باعث یہ عید باقی عیدوں کی نسبت مختلف ہے پہلے عید کی خوشیاں ہم اپنے دوستوں عزیزوں اقارب کے ساتھ مل کر مناتے تھے لیکن اس بار ہم سب نے مل کر کورونا وباء کے پھیلاؤ کو روکنا یے اس لئے عید کی خوشیاں اپنے گھروں میں رہ کر منائیں اور اپنے پیاروں کا تحفظ یقینی بنائیں pic.twitter.com/bw1Gul2i46 — Fawad Chaudhry (Updates) (@FawadPTIUpdates) May 12, 2021

He, therefore, asked the people to adopt the “stay home and stay safe” policy during the Eidul Fitr holidays.

He said instead of visiting the relatives on Eid, they should use the means of internet and phone for communication with them as this was important for the safety of everyone.

The minister further said the government had also imposed a ban on intra-city transport to limit mobility during the holidays.

PTV DIGITAL TRANMISSION:

In a separate tweet, Fawad said PTV News would begin digital transmission from next month, adding the channel was now available on YouTube.

He said the revamping of state-owned Pakistan Television (PTV) and Radio Pakistan was underway and improvements would be seen in the next few months.