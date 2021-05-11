Punjab govt suspends DCs, ACs over negligence in Rawalpindi Ring Road project

RAWALPINDI: On the recommendation of the inquiry committee probing the Rawalpindi Ring Road project, the Punjab government has removed two deputy commissioners (DCs) and two assistant commissioners (ACs) from their positions over illegal alignment with the proposed 65-kilometre project, Pakistan Today learnt on Tuesday.

Sources said that DC Attock Ali Anan Qamar, DC Rawalpindi Captain (R) Mohammad Anwar-ul-Haq, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Rawalpindi Captain (R) Shoaib Ali, AC Saddar Rawalpindi Ghulam Abbas, and AC Fateh Jung Mohammad Azeem Shaukat Awan were being transferred over their unethical silence towards the shenanigans of the rent-seeking syndicate.

The government has already suspended Commissioner Rawalpindi Captain (R) Mohammad Mahmood and Land Acquisition Collector (LAC) Rawalpindi Wasim Tabish.

Sources said that Mahmood and his accomplice with the unlawful help of a consultant illegally crafted the 65-km alignment advertised for bidding.

Similarly, Mahmood, Tabish and former PMU Deputy Director Abdullah misused public funds to benefit the rent-seeking syndicate, including themselves.

The inquiry committee has recommended to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to probe Rs2.3 billion spent unlawfully by the former commissioner on illegal land acquisition for building R3-centric hype to boost sales of connected real estate.

The former commissioner, in sheer violation of laws and rules, created rent-seeking benefit for himself as well as for the Capital Smart City, New Airport City, Al-Asif Housing, Top City, SAS Developers, Blue World and Islamabad Capital Housing Society.

As per the report of Arazi Record Centre Fateh Jang, it also emerged that several developers and housing societies, including Highland City Private Limited, Islamabad Cooperative Housing Society, State life Insurance Corporation, Al-Noor International Developers, Arman City SMS Private Limited, Motorway City Private Limited, Zarkon International Private Limited, Airlines Associate & Developers, Etihad City Private Limited, Capital Park City Private Limited, Life Residentia SMS Private Limited, New Airport City Private Limited, Al-Asif Developers Private Limited, Greenfield Developers Private Limited, Civilian Employers Housing Society, Fatima Town, Mumtaz City, lqra Mustafa, and Platinum Associates & Developers, having support of some politicians, had purchased lands in the surrounding areas of the proposed site of the project.

Sources said that the Attock DC’s role was dubious as he gave NOC to the project of Life Residencia in the area of Fateh Jang despite the fact that the society was not approved.

They added that the inquiry team has also recommended to FIA to conduct forensic audit of the societies, besides investigations by concerned departments, including NAB and FBR, and disciplinary action against Punjab Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Member Dr Farrukh Naveed by the government.