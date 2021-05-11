NATIONAL

PM achieved nothing but rice bags from Saudi Arabia visit: Bilawal

PPP chairman says people must hold Imran Khan accountable

By INP

KARACHI: Declaring Prime Minister Imran Khan an enemy of the people, Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday questioned that what the premier achieved during his visit to Saudi Arabia apart from receiving 19,000 bags of rice in terms of Zakat.

According to a statement issued from the Bilawal House, the PPP chairman said that the expenses of the prime minister’s Saudi Arabia visit should be compared with the price of rice bags received in the form of Zakat.

“If Imran Khan’s 22-year struggle was to make a nuclear power worthy of the Saudi king’s charity, then I pray that Allah Almighty may not help anyone in such a struggle,” Bilawal said.

The PPP chairman said that people must hold Imran Khan accountable, who went to Saudi Arabia for Umrah after raising chicken price to more than Rs400 per kg.

“Mr prime minister, your claims of controlling inflation by taking notices and falsifying inquiry reports have been exposed,” Bilawal added.

Previous articlePunjab govt suspends DCs, ACs over negligence in Rawalpindi Ring Road project
Next articleHamza says brother Salman handled finances of Ramzan Sugar Mills
Avatar
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Murad makes insensitive comment about oppressed Palestinians

As Palestinians and Israelis continued to clash in Jerusalem and Gaza, Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas made an insensitive comment about oppressed Palestinians who...
Read more
HEADLINES

OIC condemns Israeli attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque

ISLAMABAD: The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has condemned escalating Israeli aggression and attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque. Worshippers gathered to pray on the holy night...
Read more
HEADLINES

PM warns India against becoming a pawn in western world’s China containment policy

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday warned India against becoming a pawn in China containment efforts being made by the western world, saying that if...
Read more
HEADLINES

With reopening Hudaibia case, PML-N restarts efforts to launch anti-government campaign

ISLAMABAD: With the federal government’s decision to conduct a fresh probe into the Hudaibiya Papers Mill case against the Sharif family, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz...
Read more
HEADLINES

No handshaking or hugs: NCOC issues guidelines for Eid prayers

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) issued on Tuesday health guidelines for Eidul Fitr prayers to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. According...
Read more
HEADLINES

Hudaibia Paper Mills case bigger than Panama scandal: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday said that the Hudaibia Paper Mills case was a story of fraud of about...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

PM achieved nothing but rice bags from Saudi Arabia visit: Bilawal

KARACHI: Declaring Prime Minister Imran Khan an enemy of the people, Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday questioned that what the...

Punjab govt suspends DCs, ACs over negligence in Rawalpindi Ring Road project

Murad makes insensitive comment about oppressed Palestinians

Surprisingly similar

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.