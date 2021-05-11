PM achieved nothing but rice bags from Saudi Arabia visit: Bilawal

KARACHI: Declaring Prime Minister Imran Khan an enemy of the people, Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday questioned that what the premier achieved during his visit to Saudi Arabia apart from receiving 19,000 bags of rice in terms of Zakat.

According to a statement issued from the Bilawal House, the PPP chairman said that the expenses of the prime minister’s Saudi Arabia visit should be compared with the price of rice bags received in the form of Zakat.

“If Imran Khan’s 22-year struggle was to make a nuclear power worthy of the Saudi king’s charity, then I pray that Allah Almighty may not help anyone in such a struggle,” Bilawal said.

The PPP chairman said that people must hold Imran Khan accountable, who went to Saudi Arabia for Umrah after raising chicken price to more than Rs400 per kg.

“Mr prime minister, your claims of controlling inflation by taking notices and falsifying inquiry reports have been exposed,” Bilawal added.