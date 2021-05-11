Hamza says brother Salman handled finances of Ramzan Sugar Mills

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz has reportedly blamed his brother Salman Shehbaz for the suspicious transactions carried out by the Ramzan Sugar Mills.

A private TV channel obtained a copy of the reply, which Hamza had submitted to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in the Rs25 billion money laundering case.

The reply was submitted when the PML-N leader was in jail.

In reply to the FIA’s question about the suspicious transactions received by the employees of the mill, Hamza had said that he may have been the company’s CEO but his younger brother Salman Shehbaz, who is absconding in the case, used to handle the finances and other administrative matters.

He was then questioned about a man identified as Rizwan Qureshi, who had been accused of transferring huge amounts of money to the accounts of employees. To this, Hamza had replied that he know Qureshi but he never authorised him to carry out such transactions.

He had added that the investigating agency will not find an ounce of corruption against him.