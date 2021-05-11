Murad makes insensitive comment about oppressed Palestinians

As Palestinians and Israelis continued to clash in Jerusalem and Gaza, Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas made an insensitive comment about oppressed Palestinians who are being attacked by Israeli forces.

In a tweet, the provincial minister said that it was “shocking” to see the Palestinians were still using stones while Israel was “armed to the teeth”.

He questioned where all the support money for the Palestinians goes and “why can’t they purchase a single gun to defend themselves”.

He topped it up with an insensitive remark about the Palestinians’ plight, asking why they were still using stones in 2021 despite being bombed and shot.

It is shocking to see that Israel has always been armed to the teeth but Palestinians are using Stones for decades. Where does all the Palestine support money go? Why can’t they buy a single gun to defend themselves. Being bombed and shot – 2021 still using stones??? — Murad Raas (@DrMuradPTI) May 11, 2021

It is worth mentioning here that following violent clashes at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem, rockets were fired from Gaza to which Israel responded with airstrikes that killed at least 25 people, including nine children.