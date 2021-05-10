COVID-19 and Emotional Intelligence

One of the essentials to put an end to Swords of Damocles: COVID-19, which is hanging fear and anxiety on the heads of people, is emotional intelligence. Emotional intelligence is an ability to manage and control one’s emotions and understanding the emotions of others as well. According to prior research, to succeed in any problem only 10% IQ matters, rest is the other things including emotional intelligence. Current pandemic has shed light to this big cheese: emotional intelligence, how much it is indispensable to have control on one’s nerves in this arduous situation which is costing much of the psychological side of the victims and caregivers. People of Pakistan already lack it. Majority is driven by emotions which are disappointing to sight. One of the significant reasons behind this is the absence of it in the curriculum of Pakistan’s education system. Children are taught lessons in science, mathematics, social studies in schools, but one subject which is missing in our education system is emotional intelligence. By analyzing the education system of the state it is evident that teaching methodologies and school activities do not possess the expertise to teach children how to seek stress management skills, and skills to fight with novel problems. Such activities lack in this education system despite the fact that it is the most demanding skill nowadays. Lamenting, Indeed! Not only in schools but this strategy is missing in higher education as well. Especially in COVID-19 crisis when students have to tackle every issue online it becomes tougher for them to handle the anxiety all alone sans friends and peers. But this is a high time to raise voice for it as well. Schools and universities can make it a blessing in a disguise by teaching skills for emotional intelligence. So in the future students who become adults and professionals are not driven by the emotions in their life. Imperative is it to implement. Furthermore, emotional intelligence is a pivotal feature of human development. Pakistan slows two points lesser than prior rating in UN Human Development Index, it stands at 154th according to a report of 2020. Thus, it is a need of an hour to work on the emotional intelligence of students and professionals. It would not only boon people with better academic performance but cream of professionals and citizens with religious harmony will be emerged by it as well.

Sheherbano Tariq

Multan