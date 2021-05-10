Opinion

COVID-19 and Emotional Intelligence

Avatar
By Editor's Mail
0
0

One of the essentials to put an end to Swords of Damocles: COVID-19, which is hanging fear and anxiety on the heads of people, is emotional intelligence. Emotional intelligence is an ability to manage and control one’s emotions and understanding the emotions of others as well. According to prior research, to succeed in any problem only 10% IQ matters, rest is the other things including emotional intelligence. Current pandemic has shed light to this big cheese: emotional intelligence, how much it is indispensable to have control on one’s nerves in this arduous situation which is costing much of the psychological side of the victims and caregivers. People of Pakistan already lack it. Majority is driven by emotions which are disappointing to sight. One of the significant reasons behind this is the absence of it in the curriculum of Pakistan’s education system. Children are taught lessons in science, mathematics, social studies in schools, but one subject which is missing in our education system is emotional intelligence. By analyzing the education system of the state it is evident that teaching methodologies and school activities do not possess the expertise to teach children how to seek stress management skills, and skills to fight with novel problems. Such activities lack in this education system despite the fact that it is the most demanding skill nowadays. Lamenting, Indeed! Not only in schools but this strategy is missing in higher education as well. Especially in COVID-19 crisis when students have to tackle every issue online it becomes tougher for them to handle the anxiety all alone sans friends and peers. But this is a high time to raise voice for it as well. Schools and universities can make it a blessing in a disguise by teaching skills for emotional intelligence. So in the future students who become adults and professionals are not driven by the emotions in their life. Imperative is it to implement. Furthermore, emotional intelligence is a pivotal feature of human development. Pakistan slows two points lesser than prior rating in UN Human Development Index, it stands at 154th according to a report of 2020. Thus, it is a need of an hour to work on the emotional intelligence of students and professionals. It would not only boon people with better academic performance but cream of professionals and citizens with religious harmony will be emerged by it as well.

Sheherbano Tariq 

- Advertisement -

Multan

Previous articleAfghanistan in turmoil 
Avatar
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Afghanistan in turmoil 

Afghanistan has been a pathetic country confronting mass distraction of humans life, education development, social norms, women  rights, mentality of masses & to other...
Read more
Letters

Genocide in Palestine

Israel braced for more protests on Saturday after violence at East Jerusalem’s flashpoint Al-Aqsa mosque compound wounded more than 200 people as the international...
Read more
Editorials

Controversy on electronic voting

PM Imran Khan has a new bee in his bonnet. Without realizing the peculiar social conditions in Pakistan like a weak democratic culture, absence...
Read more
Editorials

South Asian health crisis

There seems to be no end in sight to the ongoing lethal wave of the coronavirus that has hit South Asia. A mutation of...
Read more
Letters

Life is action, not contemplation

Man is the most active of all animals. The activities of all other animal are limited only to their search for food and reproduction...
Read more
Letters

A sensible approach

There is a ray of hope for the overall national economy to build up after listening to the holistic correct approach of the finance...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Editorials

South Asian health crisis

There seems to be no end in sight to the ongoing lethal wave of the coronavirus that has hit South Asia. A mutation of...

RHC members concerned over Fawad’s premature Eid statement

PM directs fresh probe into Hudabia case against Sharifs

Indian virus variant found in Thai travellers from Pakistan

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.