Afghanistan in turmoil 

By Editor's Mail
Afghanistan has been a pathetic country confronting mass distraction of humans life, education development, social norms, women  rights, mentality of masses & to other eco friendly organizations since Russian invasion 1979 and there after 9/11 attack 2001 impacts. The country becomes a hub for socio political interest resulted in daily bases bomb blasts & killings of innocents. Similarly another terrible explosions took place on 8 may in Afghanistan capital Kabul. Blasts were close to a secondary school have left more than 60 people died and hundreds were injured including innocent students. The environment of Kabul one again fell into mourning situation. The abandoned victim families  were grumbling toward world leaders asking for peace & prosperity of their people as they are also human and has the fundamental right to live in liberty & acquire education. Hope the dominant leaders along with Pakistan will play  a vital role in peace process for the elimination of this massacre & assure priority of public safety till the reveal of peace in country.

Naqeeb Ullah

Duki, Balochistan 

