Because of Eid ul Fitr, shopping malls are crowded with people. Government has imposed Lockdown to protect us because shopping is not important then our health. So we must not show irresponsible attitude and strictly follow the SOPs. As we have seen the situation of India, so we should also avoid gatherings on Eid as well to contain the surge of Covid-19 cases and stay at home , not only to save ourselves but also our beloved ones.

“Stay Home Stay Safe”.

Iqra Zulfiqar

- Advertisement -

Karachi