3 soldiers martyred, 5 injured in terrorist attacks: ISPR

Three FC soldiers embraced martyrdom while five were injured in the line of duty during two separate terrorist attacks in Quetta and Turbat areas of Balochistan.

In Margret, Quetta, terrorists targeted FC troops deployed on security duties. During an exchange of fire, three FC soldiers embraced martyrdom while one got injured.

In another terrorist attack in Sherbandi, Turbat, terrorists targeted soldiers patrolling along Pakistan- Iran Border. Resultantly four FC soldiers got injured.

Those martyred are Lance Naik Syed Hussian Shah, Sepoy Faisal Mehmood and Sepoy Nauman ur Rehman.