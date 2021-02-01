CITY

Parks add to beauty, biodiversity of Islamabad

By APP

ISLAMABAD: World’s one of the lushest green capitals with a proliferating green cover, a biodiversity-rich national park with unique wildlife species nestles a plethora of amusement parks for recreation and leisure time.

The plentiful charm of Islamabad’s parks and fecund gardens give an eye-pleasing view along with striking scenery for a healthy time spent, an opportunity to forget the pains and vagaries of life, to the residents of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Islamabad has well-maintained parks on one hand and picturesque Margalla Hills National Park with hiking trails on the other. Its parks ensure that its dwellers and visitors to be never far from nature.

According to data released by the Capital Development Authority (CDA), parks in Islamabad cover an area of approximately 85 square miles, which is almost just as big as the urban area at present.

The Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) and Capital Development Authority (CDA) are responsible for their planning and maintenance.

CDA spokesman Mazhar Ahmed said that Islamabad was home to the best parks in the country with lush green sceneries if somebody wanted to spend some quality time with his family and kids adding that CDA was in charge of their preservation and maintenance.

He said Islamabad had many beautiful parks, but the most favourite park of the city dwellers was indeed Fatima Jinnah Park, also known as F-9 Park. “It is one of the most beautiful and most visited parks of Islamabad situated in sector F-9,” he added.

The park offers endless discoveries for people who love natural beauty. It is mostly covered by greenery, with a few man-made structures and landmarks.

The park includes a sports zone with a swimming pool and tables for table tennis and snooker. The park also includes facilities for bowling, arcade games, laser tag, and other games; areas for fast food, dining and shopping.

He said that another most visited park was Lake View Park which was a paradise for the residents of Islamabad as well as the foreigner tourists.

The park was constructed alongside Rawal Lake, which was an artificial reservoir that fulfilled water needs for the cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, he added.

Surrounded by lush greenery and a massive playground, the park also offers amazing fun adventures like fishing, bird aviary boating, bird watching, wall climbing, picnic areas. There is a big amusement park for kids and facilities like passenger trains and busses.

Rock climbing, paintball, quad motocross, car dodging, scooter boats and speed boats are some of the adventure sports to do in Lake View Park.

Previous articleIndia police block roads into Delhi to stop farmers disrupting budget day
Avatar
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

First tranche of China’s coronavirus vaccine arrives in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: A special Pakistan Air Force (PAF) plane that left for Beijing a day earlier to bring back the first batch of half a...
Read more
HEADLINES

PM’s aide accused of distorting facts over Pakistan’s Transparency rankings

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill has been accused of distorting facts in his tweets on Transparency International’s report,...
Read more
NATIONAL

People suffer as officers avoid transfers in South Punjab Secretariat

LAHORE: Although the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has set up a separate secretariat for South Punjab, yet the bureaucracy is reluctant to work in the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sindh CNG stations to remain closed for three days

KARACHI: All the compressed natural gas (CNG) stations across Sindh will remain closed from 72 hours from Monday (today) morning to Thursday morning. A spokesperson for...
Read more
NATIONAL

PDM gained nothing but embarrassment, humiliation: Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the futile agitation of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has died down and the Opposition gained nothing...
Read more
HEADLINES

Bilawal puts PDM to test, vows to force removal of ‘puppets’

ISLAMABAD: As the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) January 31 deadline given to Prime Minister Imran Khan to resign lapsed, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Military takes control of Myanmar; detains Suu Kyi

NAYPYITAW: Myanmar military television said Monday that the military was taking control of the country for one year, while reports said many of the...

Epaper – February 1 LHR 2021

Epaper – February 1 KHI 2021

Epaper – February 1 ISB 2021

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.