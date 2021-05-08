CITY

Sindh CM removes Gadap AC, SHO over firing incident at Bahria Town

Nasir says rights of villagers would be protected

By ppi

KARACHI: After Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari took notice of the row between villagers and Bahria Town, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah removed assistant commissioner, mukhtiarkar (revenue official), and station house officer (SHO) of Gadap Town from their posts and ordered inquiry against them,

This was stated by Sindh Minister for Information and Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah in a video statement on Saturday. The provincial minister said that the rights of the villagers would be fully protected and no one would be allowed to usurp their rights, adding that legal rights of everyone would be protected.

Earlier, Nasir, accompanied by MNA Jam Abdul Karim Jokhio, MPA Saleem Baloch and MPA Sajid Jokhio, reached Gadap Town and met with the villagers to find out the details of the incident.

Talking to the villagers, Nasir said that they had come on the special instructions of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and assured them that they were standing by the villagers and action would be taken against the responsible as per law.

Nasir along with Jam and Saleem also visited Jinnah Hospital and enquired about the health of the injured in the Gadap incident. The minister assured best medical facilities to the injured.

A day earlier, a resident of Kathor area, Abdul Hafeez, told a news outlet that some Bahria Town guards along with police had tried to destroy the crops in Kamal Khan Jokhio Goth on Friday morning but the locals had put up resistance and forced them to abandon the attempt. Resultantly, one villager, Shaukat Khaskheli, had sustained a bullet injury, while another had suffered minor injuries. The guards had allegedly taken away the injured villager and three or four other locals with them.

 

Previous articlePM to spend time with family in Nathiagali during Eid holidays: report
Avatar
ppi

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

CITY

Experts emphasise need for national policy on genetic disorders

KARACHI: Sanofi Pakistan on Friday announced that a series of webinars was held to discuss and debate about the needs of patients of genetic disorders. Special...
Read more
CITY

Australian HC provides Iftar meals, learning materials to street children

ISLAMABAD: To support some of the most vulnerable children, the Australian High Commission Wednesday joined Pehli Kiran Schools to distribute Iftar meals, stationery and learning...
Read more
CITY

Five passengers diagnosed with coronavirus at Karachi airport

KARACHI: Five passengers of two international flights landed at the Jinnah International Airport were diagnosed with Covid-19 on Wednesday. According to reports, during routine medical...
Read more
CITY

Punjab govt decides to impose complete lockdown from May 8

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to impose complete lockdown across the province from May 8 in order to restrict public movement and curb the...
Read more
CITY

4-year-old girl allegedly raped in Karachi: police

KARACHI: A 4-year-old girl has been allegedly raped in Essa Nagri neighbourhood, police said Tuesday. According to a first information report (FIR) registered regarding the...
Read more
CITY

Delay in launching of Elan’s lawn irks customers

LAHORE: Owing to delay in the arrival of Elan’s lawn, the customers, who had booked their orders in advance and made online payments, expressed their...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Covid-19: India reports more than 4,000 deaths for first time

NEW DELHI: India on Saturday reported its highest ever single-day Covid-19 death toll, as cases continued to rise and states imposed stricter lockdowns. India's health ministry...

President Alvi promulgates ordinance allowing overseas voting rights, EVM use

Fawad says will challenge removal of Shahbaz from blacklist

Ramos suffers hamstring injury, may have played last game for Real Madrid

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.