Flood announcements spark alarm in Lahore as River Ravi rises to dangerous levels

LAHORE: The River Ravi rose to alarming levels on Tuesday, with authorities warning of possible flooding in Lahore’s low-lying areas, especially Shahdara.

Residents in parts of the city, such as Park View Society on Multan Road, reported receiving local announcements urging vigilance, sparking anxiety despite no official evacuation order for the area so far.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), nearly 150,000 people have been evacuated across Punjab in anticipation of flooding after India released water into downstream rivers. Many of the displaced came from Bahawalnagar, Kasur, Okara and other districts along the Ravi and Sutlej.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab confirmed that the Ravi was in medium flood at Jassar with inflows of around 111,000 cusecs, while water flow at Shahdara crossed 46,000 cusecs on Monday.

In a statement, the PDMA said:

“High and medium flood levels are expected in the Sutlej and Ravi rivers. District administrations have been instructed to remain alert and take precautionary measures.”

Officials added that rescue equipment, boats, and emergency supplies have been deployed in at-risk districts, while Rescue 1122 teams were placed on standby to assist with evacuations.

The heightened risk follows heavy monsoon rains and accelerated water releases from Indian dams. The NDMA noted that India’s Thein Dam, upstream on the Ravi, had reached 86% capacity, increasing the likelihood of further discharges.

Meteorological officials have also forecast additional monsoon showers this week, raising fears of worsening flood conditions.

While Shahdara is historically among the most vulnerable areas when the Ravi rises, the growing concern in housing societies like Park View reflects how the threat is now felt deeper into Lahore’s urban fabric.

For now, officials urge residents to stay away from riverbanks, monitor alerts from NDMA and PDMA, and prepare to follow any evacuation orders if conditions deteriorate.