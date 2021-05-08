Sindh establishes first 24-hour vaccination centre in Karachi

KARACHI: The Sindh government has established Pakistan’s first mass vaccination centre in Karachi to administer vaccination round the clock.

The coronavirus mass vaccination centre has been established at the Expo Centre, where the isolation centre and treatment facility is also being revived to treat the patients of coronavirus.

Law and Environment Adviser Barrister Murtaza Wahab informed the new mass vaccination centre would be able to vaccinate 20,000 to 25,000 people in a day, and that it would start working from Sunday (today) to provide free inoculation services.

He further said the centre would be highly beneficial and protect the health of the citizens against the deadly viral disease. He expressed the provincial government shall provide free coronavirus testing service for citizens, adding that the government had also launched a service to administer Covid-19 vaccination to such people at home, who for any reason such as the age factor or any severe disease or disability could not leave their homes.

He recalled that just one and half months back, the prevalence of the coronavirus infection in Sindh was just two per cent that has now been increased to 7.1 per cent. The government’s spokesman said such an alarming increase in coronavirus cases in the province in such a short span of time make it mandatory upon the citizens to wear masks publicly.

He appealed to general public, especially the retailers, to cooperate with the law-enforcement agencies and not to clash with them as they have been rendering a vital public service by enforcing the lockdown regime in the markets.

He said that due action would be taken against police personnel who resorted to minting money in the garb of enforcing the lockdown timings in the markets. The law adviser said the people should fully adhere to the lockdown policy being enforced by the government during the last week of Ramazan and on the upcoming occasion of the Eidul Fitr to safeguard public health against the third wave of the coronavirus.

The government has been compelled to enforce the lockdown regime, keeping in view the massive devastation caused by the coronavirus pandemic in India and other countries, Wahab said, adding that the government is under an obligation to improve the oxygen supply to the hospitals, but at the same time the public should show extreme caution so that no one reaches the critical stage where the administration of oxygen became compulsory.