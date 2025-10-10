Over 15,000 challans in a week as ITP launch crackdown ahead of schedule

Raja Kashif Ashfaq

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) had initially planned to launch its crackdown against traffic violations on October 7, but enforcement actions began as early as October 1, targeting both motorcyclists and car drivers.

According to an ITP spokesperson while speaking exclusively to Pakistan Today, a total of 15,760 challans were issued between October 1 and October 7. These included 7,717 challans against motorcyclists and 8,043 against other vehicles, resulting in fines worth Rs13.57 million collected during the period.

The violations primarily included lane violations, non-standard number plates, double riding, driving without a license, not wearing seat belts or helmets, and underage driving.

Official data shows that in 2025, as many as 124 road accidents have been recorded so far 72 involving motorcyclists, accounting for a 95% fatality rate. The main cause, officials say, is wrong-way driving, particularly along the Islamabad Expressway.

Although the traffic police announced a drive against underage and unlicensed drivers, they did not specify the legal provisions under which they are registering cases. The spokesperson revealed that during the past week, 4,015 motorcycles and 477 vehicles were impounded, 41 FIRs were registered, and 57 underage drivers along with 144 unlicensed drivers faced legal action.

The spokesperson further claimed that since the campaign began, the number of people applying for driving licenses has increased by more than 500%. Within just five days, a total of 114,484 new and renewed licenses were issued, generating Rs223.7 million in government revenue.

Despite these efforts to modernize Islamabad’s traffic system in line with international standards, the premature launch of the crackdown, heavy fines, and vehicle impoundments have caused serious inconvenience to residents of the twin cities as well as visitors from other regions. Many citizens, though supportive of stricter enforcement, have expressed frustration and fear over what they describe as “overzealous implementation” of the new campaign.