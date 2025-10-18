Lahore to hold limited Basant festival with strict safety measures

LAHORE: Preparations are underway for a limited-scale Basant festival in Lahore, with plans for a two-day celebration on Saturday and Sunday, as confirmed by local officials.

The Deputy Commissioner of Lahore has submitted Basant-related recommendations to the Punjab government, proposing the festival be confined to select areas of inner Lahore, including Shahi Qila, Mochi Gate, Bhati Gate, and Rang Mahal. A key meeting, chaired by Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, reviewed the proposal and discussed the necessary administrative and safety measures.

Under the proposed safety regulations, the use of metallic, nylon, or chemical strings will be strictly banned, and only cotton or starch-coated strings will be permitted. All kites and strings used during the festival will be required to have barcodes, and unregistered kite sellers will face legal action. Authorities are also preparing to launch a crackdown on the illegal manufacturing of unsafe strings.

To ensure public safety, motorcycle entry will be restricted in designated Basant areas, and riders will be required to use safety antennas and neck guards. The plan includes installing safety nets and wire-protection systems on major roads to prevent accidents.

This move comes after the Punjab government had imposed a complete ban on Basant celebrations in 2019, citing safety concerns. However, this limited festival will only take place under strict adherence to safety protocols, ensuring a safe and festive atmosphere for Lahore’s residents.