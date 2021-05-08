NATIONAL

PM to spend time with family in Nathiagali during Eid holidays: report

The government has notified Eid-ul-Fitr holidays from May 10 to 15

By News Desk

Prime Minister Imran Khan will spend Eid-ul-Fitr holidays with his family in Nathiagali, according to a news outlet.

According to the report, the PM will offer Eid prayers and spend time with his family in Nathiagali, and not perform official duties.

The government has notified Eid-ul-Fitr holidays from May 10 to 15 and imposed a ban on visiting tourists spots across the country as part of the government’s measures to restrict movement amid the third wave of Covid-19.

Last month, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had decided to ban tourism from May 8 to 6. “Tourist resorts, public parks and hotels in and around tourist spots to remain closed,” read an NCOC press statement.

The interior ministry had said all tourist resorts, public parks, hotels, restaurants, shopping malls and transport will also remain closed for the public.

“Travel nodes leading to tourist spots [will also remain] closed. Focus will remain on northern areas, Murree, Swat and other spots,” stated the press statement.

