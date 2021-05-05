Opinion

Depression in Quarantine

Avatar
By Editor's Mail
0
0

In this time of a global health, crisis being in quarantine and staying home keeping ourselves isolated is the only thing we can do to fight against the virus. But with its benefits there are also some disadvantages. Keeping yourself constantly isolated from people may put us in the risk of depression and other psychological issues. With addition to fasting, people have gone more frustrated and angry even on little things. To fight depression we must do productive activities like reading books, doing art or indoor workout in quarantine so that we keep ourselves busy in something rather than falling into depression.
Fatima Khokhar
Wah Cantt

- Advertisement -
Previous articleHas India inculcated a “scientific temper”?
Avatar
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Comment

Has India inculcated a “scientific temper”?

The Indian Constitution is the only, according to which it is a fundamental duty, the eighth one, of every citizen “to develop a scientific...
Read more
Comment

Acknowledging Genocide

As expected, US President Joseph Biden’s recognition of the Armenian Genocide during the Ottoman Empire was greeted with relief by Armenian Americans and outrage...
Read more
Comment

The uncouth special assistant

After seeing a video gone viral on the social media showing special assistant to the Chief Minister Punjab for Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan...
Read more
Editorials

Shaukat Tarin and IMF

The way Dr Hafeez Sheikh was pursuing the IMF ‘s stabilisation programme had led to grim forebodings: a subdued economic growth rate of 1.5...
Read more
Editorials

Pushing for electoral reform

There is no denying the fact that Pakistan’s electoral system is in dire need of an overhaul to address long-standing inefficiencies and deficiencies that...
Read more
Cartoon

Today’s cartoon

Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.