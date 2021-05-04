CITY

ECC likely to exempt taxes on import of oxygen, cryogenic to cope with Covid-19

The installed capacity of oxygen manufacturing has reached to 790 MT from 487 MT per day owing to new oxygen manufacturing units set up in the country

By Shahzad Paracha

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the federal cabinet is likely to exempt taxes on the import of oxygen and cryogenic to cope with the third wave of Covid-19, Pakistan Today learnt on Tuesday.

Sources said that the ministry of industries and production has proposed the ECC to grant exemptions for customs duty, additional customs duty, sales tax and withholding tax on the import of oxygen, oxygen cylinders, tank and vessels for a period of 180 days.

The Federal Board Revenue (FBR) is collecting 24 per cent tax on m3 oxygen, 49.5 per cent on oxygen cylinders and 25.5 per cent on the import of cryogenic, sources added.

Sources said that the manufacturers had approached the ministry of Industries and production for duty free import of oxygen gas, oxygen gas cylinders and cryogenic tanks in the country in order to ensure uninterrupted supply of oxygen gas at competitive rates.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had also recommended waiver of duty and taxes on import of oxygen gas, oxygen gas cylinders, cryogenic tanks and other manufacturing plants of all specifications and capacities used to produce oxygen gas, considering the current preparedness and future projections related to the third wave of Covid-19.

Presently, the installed capacity of oxygen manufacturing has reached to 790 metric tonnes (MT) from 487 MT per day owing to new oxygen manufacturing units set up in the country.

It is pertinent to note that the ECC, during the last one year, had twice approved duty on import of oxygen, which expired last month.

Previous articlePakistan, South Korea sign agreements to boost cooperation in agriculture, development
Avatar
Shahzad Paracha

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

CITY

Pakistan, South Korea sign agreements to boost cooperation in agriculture, development

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Republic of Korea on Tuesday signed new agreements to help develop cooperation on agriculture cooperation and rural development between the two countries. The...
Read more
CITY

15 die as bus overturns near Hassan Abdal

HASSAN ABDAL: At least 15 passengers died when their bus overturned while saving a car from crashing into it near Hassan Abdal’s Burhan Interchange...
Read more
CITY

Private educational institutions advised to grant 20pc concession in monthly fee

ISLAMABAD: The government of Pakistan has advised all the private educational institutions to grant 20 per cent concession in monthly fee to their students due...
Read more
CITY

CITY NOTES: Getting away from accountability

I am amazed at the reaction on the net to the Supreme Court’s decision in the review petition filed by Justice Qazi Faez Isa....
Read more
CITY

Lahore authorities fail to implement Covid-19 SOPs

LAHORE: The authorities have failed to ensure implementation of coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) in Lahore as most of the markets remained open on...
Read more
CITY

Senate chairman settles heads of committees between two Opp groups

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has agreed to hand over the chairmanship of the 10 standing committees of the Senate to the opposition coalition of...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Two men booked in case regarding death of British Pakistani woman...

Two men have had a case registered against them in regard to the death of a British Pakistani woman in Lahore's DHA area, it...

Pakistan lodges protest as India violates ceasefire agreement

No power on earth can sabotage CPEC: Bajwa

Myanmar parcel bomb blasts kill 5 including ousted lawmaker: report

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.