Pakistan, South Korea sign agreements to boost cooperation in agriculture, development

Republic of Korea Ambassador Suh Sangpyo oversaw the signing ceremony

By Mian Abrar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Republic of Korea on Tuesday signed new agreements to help develop cooperation on agriculture cooperation and rural development between the two countries.

The agreements were signed for new technical cooperation projects by Korea Programme on International Agriculture (KOPIA) Centre, Rural Development Administration (RDA), Ministry of National Food Security & Research (MNFSR) and Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC).

Republic of Korea Ambassador Suh Sangpyo oversaw the signing ceremony. From Korean side, KOPIA Director Cho Gyoungrae and from Pakistan side, the MNFSR secretary, PARC chairman, National Agriculture Research Centre (NARC) director general, PARC member (C&M), NARC director (CSI), NARC director (HRI), NARC director (AEI) and NARC director (PRMC) signed the agreements.

The technical cooperation projects include self-sufficiency of virus free potato seed multiplication by Aeroponic Technique, chilli production and post-harvest management technology development in Pakistan, and establishment of production technology of major fodder crops in Pakistan.

Mian Abrar
