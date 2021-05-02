UNICEF to provide protective gear to Pakistan to fight Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) will provide $14.5 million worth of personal protective equipment (PPEs) to Pakistan to help contain the spread of the Covid-19 in the country.

Pakistan chapter of UNICEF is supporting the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination in procuring the gear, test kits, and medicines with funding support from World Bank, Asian Development Bank and Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance.

The safety gear will be distributed to hospitals, isolation and quarantine centres and frontline vaccinators.

So far, PPEs worth US$2 million have been delivered and handed over to the Health Ministry for distribution.

UNICEF is arranging the shipment of the consignment through WFP Transport Common Services to arrive through Karachi on 13 July on behalf of the Health Ministry.

The WFP flights are being made available for free to all Covid-19 response humanitarian actors. A total of 168 test kits with a total value of $2.4 million, funded by the World Bank, are expected to arrive.