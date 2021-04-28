NATIONAL

One police officer dead in Balochistan blast

By Staff Report

QUETTA: A roadside bomb went off near a police vehicle in Quetta on Wednesday, leaving an officer dead and five others hurt, police said.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack in the town of Qilla Abdullah in Balochistan. The town is located 75 kilometers (30 miles) north of Quetta.

Police officer Abdullah Achakzai said the victims were taken to a nearby hospital.

The attack came as Prime Minister Imran Khan was in Balochistan on a day-long visit. But he was far from where the attack happened.

Imran had gone to Balochistan to perform the groundbreaking of various projects. These initiatives included a 22.7 kilometers dualisation of Quetta Western Bypass (N-25) and the construction of an 11 kilometers Dera Murad Jamali Bypass on the N-65 highway.

Previous articleLHC issues notice to Punjab IG on plea against PML-N MP’s arrest
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

LHC issues notice to Punjab IG on plea against PML-N MP’s arrest

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday issued notices to Punjab police chief to submit a response before April 29 on a petition...
Read more
NATIONAL

Experts to prepare report on PSM oxygen plant revival

KARACHI: After completing the examination of the oxygen plant at Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) on the directives of the federal government, Engineering Development Board...
Read more
NATIONAL

Naseem, Akbar reject former FIA boss’ ‘baseless’ claims

ISLAMABAD: A day after former Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) chief Bashir Memon claimed being approached by Shahzad Akbar and Farogh Naseem to prepare a...
Read more
NATIONAL

PIA to airlift another two million jabs from China

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Wednesday finalised arrangements to airlift another two million shots of Covid-19 vaccines from China. A special plane will fly...
Read more
NATIONAL

Top medical body urges general lockdown

KARACHI: Sharing concerns over the worsening situation of Covid-19 in the country, the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) on Wednesday urged the government to impose...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran, Gates discuss joint action on Covid-19, climate change

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation co-chairman Bill Gates on Wednesday discussed various subjects including Covid-19 response, polio eradication,...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

PIA to airlift another two million jabs from China

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Wednesday finalised arrangements to airlift another two million shots of Covid-19 vaccines from China. A special plane will fly...

Top medical body urges general lockdown

Imran, Gates discuss joint action on Covid-19, climate change

Pakistan look to tame Zimbabwe without injured Yasir

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.