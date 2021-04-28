One police officer dead in Balochistan blast

QUETTA: A roadside bomb went off near a police vehicle in Quetta on Wednesday, leaving an officer dead and five others hurt, police said.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack in the town of Qilla Abdullah in Balochistan. The town is located 75 kilometers (30 miles) north of Quetta.

Police officer Abdullah Achakzai said the victims were taken to a nearby hospital.

The attack came as Prime Minister Imran Khan was in Balochistan on a day-long visit. But he was far from where the attack happened.

Imran had gone to Balochistan to perform the groundbreaking of various projects. These initiatives included a 22.7 kilometers dualisation of Quetta Western Bypass (N-25) and the construction of an 11 kilometers Dera Murad Jamali Bypass on the N-65 highway.