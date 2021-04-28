NATIONAL

LHC issues notice to Punjab IG on plea against PML-N MP’s arrest

By APP

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday issued notices to Punjab police chief to submit a response before April 29 on a petition challenging the arrest of PML-N MP Mian Javed Latif.

Justice Anwaarul Haq Pannun took up the petition filed by against Latif’s arrest.

A counsel for the petitioner argued before the court that Latif was an MNA and arrested without prior approval from the National Assembly speaker.

He submitted that without fulfilling legal requirements, there was no justification for the arrest. He claimed that the police had kept him in illegal custody.

The court, after recording initial arguments, issued notice to the police chief and sought a reply.

Latif was arrested on Tuesday after a sessions court dismissed his bail application in a case pertaining to defaming state institutions.

In March, the township police station had registered a case against Latif for hurling insults at the state and its institutions during a talk show.

