Meals on wheels programme sets up account for donations

ISLAMABAD: A fund has been established to solicit public donations for the expansion of the Ehsaas Koi Bhooka Na Soye — meals on wheels — initiative nationwide on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The setting up of this fund in the month of Ramadan is an important step that invites public and civil society to contribute towards building a welfare state where no one goes to bed hungry, an announcement made by the prime minister at the multicity launch of the programme said.

People can deposit donations in cash or through crossed cheques through branches of any of the commercial banks operating across the country. Contributions can also be made at field offices of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) in 15 cities across the country.

SBP has advised commercial banks to make available pre-printed deposit slips at their counters to facilitate the public in depositing the donations. Banks have also been advised to prominently display the “Fund Account Number” and “IBAN” on their websites and ATM screens enabling donors to make donations through alternate delivery channels (ADCs).

Pakistan nationals living abroad can also send donations to any commercial bank in Pakistan using the account details given on the banks’ websites. Foreign nationals maintaining Roshan Digital Accounts (RDA) can also contribute to the fund through their RDA accounts.

According to a press statement, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Dr Sania Nishtar said: “We are setting up a robust fund governance mechanism at the Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division in order to ensure that all decisions related to funding utilisation and deployment are strictly rule-based and transparent.”

For integrity and efficiency of donor management operations, Ehsaas is setting up a “Donation Management System”. Once fully operationalised, the system will assist fundings in terms of transparency, fund utilisation and traceability.