NATIONAL

Meals on wheels programme sets up account for donations

By APP

ISLAMABAD: A fund has been established to solicit public donations for the expansion of the Ehsaas Koi Bhooka Na Soye — meals on wheels — initiative nationwide on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The setting up of this fund in the month of Ramadan is an important step that invites public and civil society to contribute towards building a welfare state where no one goes to bed hungry, an announcement made by the prime minister at the multicity launch of the programme said.

People can deposit donations in cash or through crossed cheques through branches of any of the commercial banks operating across the country. Contributions can also be made at field offices of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) in 15 cities across the country.

SBP has advised commercial banks to make available pre-printed deposit slips at their counters to facilitate the public in depositing the donations. Banks have also been advised to prominently display the “Fund Account Number” and “IBAN” on their websites and ATM screens enabling donors to make donations through alternate delivery channels (ADCs).

Pakistan nationals living abroad can also send donations to any commercial bank in Pakistan using the account details given on the banks’ websites. Foreign nationals maintaining Roshan Digital Accounts (RDA) can also contribute to the fund through their RDA accounts.

According to a press statement, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Dr Sania Nishtar said: “We are setting up a robust fund governance mechanism at the Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division in order to ensure that all decisions related to funding utilisation and deployment are strictly rule-based and transparent.”

For integrity and efficiency of donor management operations, Ehsaas is setting up a “Donation Management System”. Once fully operationalised, the system will assist fundings in terms of transparency, fund utilisation and traceability.

Previous articleOne police officer dead in Balochistan blast
Avatar
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

One police officer dead in Balochistan blast

QUETTA: A roadside bomb went off near a police vehicle in Quetta on Wednesday, leaving an officer dead and five others hurt, police said. No...
Read more
NATIONAL

LHC issues notice to Punjab IG on plea against PML-N MP’s arrest

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday issued notices to Punjab police chief to submit a response before April 29 on a petition...
Read more
NATIONAL

Experts to prepare report on PSM oxygen plant revival

KARACHI: After completing the examination of the oxygen plant at Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) on the directives of the federal government, Engineering Development Board...
Read more
NATIONAL

Naseem, Akbar reject former FIA boss’ ‘baseless’ claims

ISLAMABAD: A day after former Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) chief Bashir Memon claimed being approached by Shahzad Akbar and Farogh Naseem to prepare a...
Read more
NATIONAL

PIA to airlift another two million jabs from China

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Wednesday finalised arrangements to airlift another two million shots of Covid-19 vaccines from China. A special plane will fly...
Read more
NATIONAL

Top medical body urges general lockdown

KARACHI: Sharing concerns over the worsening situation of Covid-19 in the country, the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) on Wednesday urged the government to impose...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Naseem, Akbar reject former FIA boss’ ‘baseless’ claims

ISLAMABAD: A day after former Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) chief Bashir Memon claimed being approached by Shahzad Akbar and Farogh Naseem to prepare a...

PIA to airlift another two million jabs from China

Top medical body urges general lockdown

Imran, Gates discuss joint action on Covid-19, climate change

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.