Punjab shuts down colleges as Covid-19 cases rise

By Staff Report

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Wednesday directed all colleges, both public and private, to shut down campuses from Thursday until the Eid holidays.

The notification was released by the provincial Higher Education Department (HED).

“In continuation of earlier notification on 25-04-2021 & in line with the decisions of #NCOC dated 27-04-2021 all Public & Private Colleges in Punjab shall remain closed w.e.f. 29-04-2021 till Eid-ul-Fitar 2021 holidays,” read the notification.

Punjab registered 127 deaths due to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, raising total casualties to 8,224.

The province now has 296,144 confirmed cases of the pandemic. It reported 2,676 new infections after conducting 20,665 tests, receiving back a positivity rate of 12.95 percent.

The Punjab government a day earlier issued revised guidelines, placing further restrictions on various sectors in cities with high transmission ratios.

The new guidelines suspended all commercial activities from 6:00 pm to Suhoor, with an exemption for essential services, such as petrol pumps, medical stores, and vaccination centers.

Similarly, it said that weekends would be observed as “closed days” — Fridays and Saturdays in 30 notified districts — during which all business activities would be banned and establishments shuttered.

The new restrictions would remain in place until May 17.

Staff Report

