4 killed, 5 injured in clash in Punjab

ISLAMABAD: Four people were killed and five others injured in a clash between two rival groups in the Mianwali district of Punjab late on Monday night, reports said.

According to the initial investigation by police, the incident was an act of personal enmity on a land dispute, the reports quoted police officials as saying.

The groups belonging to two different families had a common claim on a piece of land and they gathered to decide about the possession of the land on Monday night, but their verbal argument turned ugly and they ended up attacking each other with weapons, the reports added.

The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital where two of them are reportedly in critical condition.

The killers from both sides fled the scene after carrying out the attack and police had kicked off a search operation to arrest them.